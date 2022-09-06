Artists gather on South Rim for Grand Canyon Celebration of Art

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. —The 14th annual Celebration of Art on the South Rim is officially underway with an online auction starting Sept. 2, an on-site component September 10-17, and an exhibition and sale Sept. 18 through Jan. 16, 2023.

The event is put on by Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official non-profit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, and features 22 artists.

“The Celebration of Art at Grand Canyon is a wonderful tradition, providing a vibrant experience for visitors, a venue for artists inspired by the canyon, and a successful fundraiser to benefit the creation of a future art venue at the South Rim,” the conservancy stated.

The celebration, now in its 14th year, began activities in late summer, starting with the publication of its online catalog Aug. 2. The online silent auction is Sept. 2-17.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to view artists painting “en plein air” (outside on location) from Sept. 10-16.

“Artists will paint together along the rim for a special Paint Out event,” the conservancy’s website stated. “This is a great time for visitors to ask questions and engage with artists while they are creating their beautiful plein air paintings.”

The conservancy also stated there will be a live feed of the plein air event on Facebook and YouTube for those who cannot join in person.

Following the plein air event, private collectors will have the opportunity to purchase artwork by appointment at Grand Canyon’s historic Kolb Studio Sept. 16-17.

On Sept. 18, Kolb Studio will host an exhibition and sale both online and in person.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward a fund to establish a dedicated art venue at the South Rim.

“Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of our national parks, and this event helps to keep the artistic tradition part of the Grand Canyon experience,” the conservancy stated.

More information is available at www.grandcanyon.org/events/celebration-of-art/.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.