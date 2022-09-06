Around the Rim: Week of Sept. 7

Community Blood Drive at Rec Center Sept. 16

The Rec Center will again be hosting a community blood drive through Vitalant Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments are suggested, and to schedule, individuals can visit www.donors.vitalant.org with blood drive code: “grandcyn.” More information on this event is available from the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Harvey Girls movie night Sept. 16

The Rec Center will be hosting a Harvey Girls movie night Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Rec Center.

Tuzigoot and Montezuma’s Castle trip Sept. 22

On Sept. 22, Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a trip to Tuzigoot and Antelope Canyon in Camp Verde. The cost is $40 per person, which includes admission. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Winslow and Meteor Crater trip Sept. 23

On Sept. 23, Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a trip to Winslow and Meteor Crater. The cost is $56 per person, which includes admission. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

See California Condors released Sept. 24

On Sept. 24, Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a trip to the Vermillion Cliffs along the Arizona Strop to watch California Condors be released into the wild. The cost is $26 per person. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon Community Yoga

Grand Canyon Community Yoga is being offered at the Rec Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeks volunteers

Grand Canyon Food Pantry is in need of volunteers. The operation is open Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m., and Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. The pantry also makes a delivery to Desert View on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. More information is available by emailing gcfoodpantryinc@gmail.com. or calling (207) 229-1228.

Grand Canyon Library expands hours

Grand Canyon Community Library is now offering expanded hours. The library, located at 11 Navajo Street in Grand Canyon Village, is now open from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. More information is available from the library at (928) 638-2718.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Call for local artists

The Grand Canyon Recreation Center is exhibiting local artwork. A section of the Community Rec. Center is dedicated to this monthly exhibit. Artists must be able to display 6-10 pieces. For the month of August, Josh Pritz will be displaying heis work. More information or to reserve a spot, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

CASA in Flagstaff seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

Tusayan Library events

The town of Tusayan hosts weekly community library services at Town Hall from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays

