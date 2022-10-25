OFFERS
Letter to the Editor: Pozzolan mine will have major impact

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 3:30 p.m.

As a resident of Williams, I am concerned about the pozzolan mine that is being proposed on the South road. The area under consideration is within the area of the Williams watershed. A mine in this location would have a major effect on a vital part of our community. In the past few years the forest service has spent an incredible amount of time and money taking out trees to create a sustainable forest. This tells me that this area is important to northern Arizona. We live in a beautiful place and people from all over enjoy the camping, hiking and recreation that is in our backyard. The people who visit the forest have a major impact on the business community in Williams. With so much at stake, I urge the forest service to deny the permit to Drake Cement company.

~Joan Pevarnik

Williams

