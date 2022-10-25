Obituary: Michael B. McCarthy
Staff Sergeant Michael B. McCarthy, 60, passed away Oct. 14, 2022. He was a resident of Ash Fork, AZ. Michael was a decorated veteran who served in the Persian Gulf war and spent 17 years in United States Marine Corp. Michael was also selected as an Embassy Security Guard and served in London, England, Grenada, and Amman, Jordan. Michael was born on July 13, 1962 in Staten Island, NY, to his parents John and Helen McCarthy. When he was just 18, Michael decided he wanted to join the USMC and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA for most of his military career. When he wasn’t working, Michael had a passion for hunting, trapping, fishing, and reading. You could often times find Michael relaxing, smoking his tobacco pipe and philosophizing on life. He was predeceased by his father, John A. McCarthy, his mother, Helen A. McCarthy, and eldest brother, Dennis McCarthy. He is survived by his former wife, Karyn McCarthy and three daughters, Kathryn McCarthy, Michele McCarthy and Shannon McCarthy, his sister Maureen Passarello, and brothers Brian McCarthy and John A. McCarthy, Jr. There will be a graveside service with military honors held at 3pm on Thursday, 10/20/22 at Williams Cemetery, Williams, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to: https://www.compassion.com, https://www.stjude.org. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Update with photos: Homes damaged as tornado passes north of Williams
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- National Weather Service confirms tornado at Junipine Estates Oct. 3
- Williams residents frustrated with delay in AutoCamp decision
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Planned power outages expected in Williams
- Vehicle collides with road compactor on Spring Valley Road in Parks
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: