Lane restrictions on I-40 between Bellemont and Flagstaff for tree removal

BELLEMONT, Ariz. —The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for intermittent lane restrictions on I-40 through the Flagstaff area from Oct. 24 through Nov. 18.

Drivers should use caution while the following daytime restrictions are in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Intermittent lane restrictions on I-40 between Walnut Canyon and Bellemont (mileposts 185 - 205).

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

The restrictions are needed so crews can safely remove and discard hazardous trees from the roadside on I-40 to improve the safety of the roadway.