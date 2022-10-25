OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Oct. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Lane restrictions on I-40 between Bellemont and Flagstaff for tree removal

A section of I-40 repaired by Arizona Department of Transportation. (Photo/ADOT)

A section of I-40 repaired by Arizona Department of Transportation. (Photo/ADOT)

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 3:25 p.m.

BELLEMONT, Ariz. —The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for intermittent lane restrictions on I-40 through the Flagstaff area from Oct. 24 through Nov. 18.

Drivers should use caution while the following daytime restrictions are in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Intermittent lane restrictions on I-40 between Walnut Canyon and Bellemont (mileposts 185 - 205).

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

The restrictions are needed so crews can safely remove and discard hazardous trees from the roadside on I-40 to improve the safety of the roadway.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State