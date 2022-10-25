Lady Vikings defeat Mogollon 3-2

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Vikings volleyball team finished their regular season Oct. 22, with a come from behind 3-2 win over the Mogollon Mustangs. After a decisive first game win of 25-12, the girls dropped the next two games, 22-25 and 19-25, before getting the win.

“In the first game, Shaelee (Echeverria) completely shut down their offense,” Coach Connie Stevens said. “Mogollon made adjustments, and took the next two games. We couldn’t keep the serve. Our passes weren’t good. If we can’t pass, we can’t score. We had way too many mental errors.”

The fourth game was a hard fought battle for the Lady Vikings. With Echeverria and Kai Mortensen leading the offense, the girls pulled out a come from behind win, with a final score of 27-25.

“Kai came through in the last game and did a good job in the middle, and Shaelee was a beast,” Stevens said.

In the tie breaker, WHS again fell behind. The Vikings clawed their way back, and posted a 15-12 win.

“That match shouldn’t have gone like that,” Stevens said. “We squeaked out the win, and I’m really proud of the way the girls came back to take it. Mental errors were our biggest problem. We’ve got to clean it up before Super Regionals.”

“We’ve been working for seven or eight years to get to the point where we are now, this could be our year.”

For the match, Echeverria talied 30 kills, 12 blocks and 41 bumps. Mortensen added 13 serving points, one ace, 16 kills, 42 bumps and five blocks.

Rory Stevens had 48 assists; Riley McNelly totaled seven kills, and Lexie Sandoval accounted for 19 serving points, three aces and 56 bumps.

The junior varsity team lost to Mogollon, 14-25 and 15-25. The first game team posted a close loss to Mogollon, 23-25 and 21-25.

“Our first gamers have really improved over the year,” Stevens said. “Our jv team has the skills, but they can’t put it together in a game. We should be winning these games.”

For the varsity team, Super Regionals begins this week. The Lady Vikings are rated first in the region, and have a bye for the first round. The first match for WHS is Oct. 27, against the winner of the Basis and Fredonia match, in Williams at 5 p.m.

If they win that match, they’ll play at Ash Fork Oct. 29, against a yet to be determined opponent.

Earlier in the week, the girls soundly defeated Seligman, 25-1, 25-0 and 25-7. WHS totaled 32 kills in the match.