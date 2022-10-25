High Country Fire responds to structure fires, motor vehicle accidents, EMS incidents, more in July and August

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — High Country Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire involving a fifth wheel travel trailer and numerous exposed structures on Oct. 8.

Upon the department’s arrival, the fifth wheel was fully engulfed in flames. All occupants had exited the vehicle.

“The exposures, a two story house under construction, work trailer and agriculture structure were saved,” said High Country Fire Chief Robert Trotter. “The fifth wheel was a complete loss.”

The cause of fire is unknown and under investigation. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene. HCFR would like to thank Sherwood Fire Department Chief, John Moede for assisting with extinguishing the fire, as well as Williams Fire Department for responding with a tender.

During the months of July and August, 2022, High Country Fire Rescue responded to 65 incidents. These incidents included 46 EMS calls, six motor vehicle accidents with multiple injuries, four structure fires, and nine special duty assignments.

Included in the 46 EMS calls were two full codes, a cliff rescue, an amputation injury, a fall from a horse, several chest pain complaints, and four stroke victims.

In one of the structure fires, in the 1500 block of East Tangerine, High Country Fire Rescue requested and received mutual aid from both Sherwood Forest and Williams Fire Departments. High Country Fire Rescue Fire Chief Robert Trotter would like to thank Sherwood Forest Fire Department and Williams Fire Department. With their help, the residential fire on East Tangerine was contained to the kitchen and attic and knocked down quickly.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter or EMT can call (928) 635-9988 or attend any High Country Fire Rescue training sessions held the second Saturday of each month at 9 am at High Country Fire Rescue, 6593 High Country Lane, just past mile marker 192 east of Highway 64.