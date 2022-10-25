Community Calendar: Week of Halloween
Williams Elementary Halloween Carnival Oct. 27
The Williams Elementary School is having their annual fall carnival Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the school. It is open to all children in the community.
Northwoods Church Harvest Festival Oct. 29
Northwoods Church is hosting a harvest festival Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Northwoods Aftershock Youth Ministry. There will be a truck-or-treat event, music, barbecue, roasted corn, baked goods and more.
3rd Annual Halloween Craft Sale Oct. 29
Come check out local crafters, bakers and artists at the third annual Halloween Craft Sale Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sultana Theatre. Other highlights include face painting, a “Best Zombie” contest, trick or treating and more. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club Williams.
Williams Rec Center Halloween Bash Oct. 29
The Williams Rec Center is hosting a Halooween Bash Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 300 W. Railroad Ave. There will be a cake walk, crafts, refreshments, games, goodie bags and snags. There will also be a costume contest for all ages. Event starts at 6:30 p.m., the cake walk begins at 7 p.m.
Williams Public Library Haunted House Oct. 29
The City of Williams and the Williams Public Library will be hosting a festival of fright Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a free haunted house, trunk-or-treat and bake sale. Family fright photos are available for $1. This event will also include a book drive to encourage people to donate books. The library is located at 113 South First Street. More information is available at (928) 635-2263.
Methodist Church Trunk or Treat Oct. 31
A Trunk or Treat event is planned for Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31 at the Williams United Community Methodist Church, 127 East Sherman. Come for free candy, books, hot chocolate and food.
McClure Family Haunted House Oct. 31
The “Tunnel Of Doom” will open at sundown on Oct. 31 and will close at 9 p.m. A $1 entry is greatly appreciated. Their famously scary Halloween maze is in a 2,100 square foot warehouse at 1099 Allston Way in Willams. Proceeds will go back into the annual cost of operation.
Ponderosa Fire Dept Halloween Bash Oct. 31
Ponderosa Fire Department is hosting a Halloween Bash Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be games, prizes and more. The station is 11951 Shadow Mountain Drive in Bellemont.
