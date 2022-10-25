Final care planning class at St. John's Church

St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church is presenting the last class of its Advanced Care Planning workshop Nov. 1.

The class is from 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Benjamin Foley from Homecoming, Inc. Phoenix, Arizona will discuss an alternative to a cemetery burial called a columbarium where niches hold the departed's ashes. St John's hopes to develop a columbarium and a peaceful memorial space in the area behind our church proper.

The Williams cemetery will also be discussed for those interested in a casket burial.

St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church is located at 202 W. Grant Street in Williams.

Anyone interested and able to attend, can call (928) 635-2781 and leave a message to RSVP.