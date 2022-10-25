OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Oct. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Final care planning class at St. John's Church

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 4:10 p.m.

St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church is presenting the last class of its Advanced Care Planning workshop Nov. 1.

The class is from 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Benjamin Foley from Homecoming, Inc. Phoenix, Arizona will discuss an alternative to a cemetery burial called a columbarium where niches hold the departed's ashes. St John's hopes to develop a columbarium and a peaceful memorial space in the area behind our church proper.

The Williams cemetery will also be discussed for those interested in a casket burial.

St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church is located at 202 W. Grant Street in Williams.

Anyone interested and able to attend, can call (928) 635-2781 and leave a message to RSVP.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State