Discover contemporary sewing artist Vicki Andros

With the simple convenience of buying clothing and accessories at the nearest department store or website, fewer people are taking an interest in handmade wearables. But for Vicki Andros, who has always had a passion for fabric and fiber arts, there’s always something new to explore.

“I’ve always been interested in sewing,” she said.

When asked how she parlayed that interest into an art form, Andros said she liked to sew, but she wasn’t quite as interested in following patterns.

“I would always have to put my own spin on it,” she said. “I always wanted to change it a little.”

Born in upstate New York, Andros moved with her family to Phoenix when she was six years old and relocated to Williams 15 years ago.

Andros was selected as one of two artists of the month at the Williams Gallery. She has a wide variety of creative stitching on display, including embroidered coin purses, lacy earrings, and one of her favorites – a one-of-a-kind journal cover that incorporates layers of fabric stitched together in a crazy pattern, including an iconic sign from some Route 66 fabric Andros found. There’s also an assortment of beaded accessories made on Andros’ tiny bead loom.

Speaking of looms, Andros has five – that’s where her true passion lies. She’s been focused on weaving for the past year. Andros said her favorite piece on display is a soft, violet shawl, which was created on one of her looms. One of the things she enjoys most is finding new or innovative ways to use looms, each of which was designed for a specific purpose. That includes woven coasters, and even tiny woven earrings created on a loom primarily designed for making straps.

Andros recently added a new loom to her collection, this one nowhere near tiny.

“It’s been in my husband’s family for about a hundred years,” she said. “It was designed to make rag rugs.”

She and her husband recently hauled the family heirloom to Arizona from Illinois. She plans to refurbish it and begin making the rag rugs popular around the 1920s. Aside from making rugs, Andros plans to find new uses for the mammoth loom.

“I’m really excited to get started,” she said.

Unlike many artists, Andros prefers to devote her time to one project at a time from concept to completion. Aside from sewing itself, Andros also enjoys searching for the perfect fabric that jums out at her, especially if it involves bright colors.

Like all artists with displays at the Williams Gallery co-op, Andros works two shifts per month. Her items can be found at the front of the store throughout the month of September, as well as her regular display on the lefthand side of the store.