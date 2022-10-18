Tusayan planning for Christmas lighting event for Dec. 8

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The town of Tusayan is gearing up for a special winter holiday event.

The town plans to have a holiday lighting ceremony at the Tusayan Sports Complex Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

The town staff has ordered the necessary decorations which are on track to arrive around Thanksgiving. Once the decorations have arrived, the town hopes to purchase a Conex for storage.

More details about the event will be forthcoming.