Park Circle at Grand Canyon closed for trick-or-treating Oct. 31
Originally Published: October 18, 2022 10:17 p.m.
For trick-or-treating this year, as in previous years, Grand Canyon National Park rangers will be present in and around Park Circle on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Park Circle will be closed to all non-residential traffic and suggested hours are from 4:30 - 7 p.m. for all trick-or-treating activities.
These hours are suggested in order to ensure resident’s and children’s safety in periods of low light or darkness.
