Thu, Oct. 20
Grand Canyon National Park seeks vendor for North Rim services

Visitors enjoy the view from the Grand Canyon Lodge. The National Park Service has announced the availability of a prospectus for business on the North Rim of the park. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: October 18, 2022 10:05 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent, Ed Keable, has announced the availability of a prospectus for a business opportunity in the park to provide lodging, food and beverage, retail, and other visitor services on the North Rim. The prospectus released Oct. 12 outlines this business opportunity, describes the existing business, and provides details on how to submit a responsive proposal.

The services provided under the new contract encompass the majority of the commercial visitor services on the North Rim. It includes services currently provided by Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services, LLC. This contract currently earns gross revenues of approximately $13 million per year, with 219 guest rooms, four restaurants and bars, a gift shop, general store, public showers and laundry, and a gas station.

In addition to continuing the current services, the new concessioner must make improvements to the main lodge lobby, kitchen, restrooms and deli; rehabilitate both motel buildings, including establishing new hostel-type rooms; develop new food service at the general store; rehabilitate general store cabins to be used as visitor lodging; convert cabins and motel rooms to be ABA accessible; rehabilitate four employee dormitories; and implement new interpretive bus tours; and establish a new visitor shuttle. Concessions contracts are developed and issued under the authority of the Concessions Management Improvement Act of 1998, P.L. 105-391, and its attending regulations in 36 CFR §51.

tional input on improvements to the NAGPRA regulations,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “We hope these changes will make it easier for proper repatriation and reburial of Indigenous ancestors and cultural items.”

The Department of the Interior consulted with 71 Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations on the draft proposal and received more than 700 specific comments. Key feedback from these consultations is now reflected in the updated proposed revisions, including:

Strengthening the authority and role of Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations in the repatriation process,

Addressing barriers to timely and successful disposition and repatriation,

Documenting and addressing requests of Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations when human remains or cultural items are discovered on federal or Tribal lands before items are further disturbed, and

Increasing transparency and reporting of holdings or collections.

Enacted in 1990, NAGPRA requires museums and federal agencies to identify Native American human remains, funerary items, and objects of cultural significance in their collections and collaborate with Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations to repatriate them.

The public can comment on the proposed rule until Jan. 12, 2023, at www.regulations.gov.

Information provided by the National Park Service.

