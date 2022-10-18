Grand Canyon National Park facilities adjust hours for fall/winter season

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Services at Grand Canyon National Park are changing as the winter season sets in. Here are the current hours for South Rim restaurants, shopping, services and more:

Food

• Maswik Lodge Cafeteria, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Canyon Coffee House at the Bright Angel Fountain, 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Bright Angel Fountain grab and go, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Fred Harvey Burger, breakfast 8:00-10:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., dinner 4-9 p.m.

• Arizona Steakhouse within Bright Angel Lodge is now offering dinner service from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily. Lunch service is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

• Fred Harvey Tavern, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

• El Tovar Dining Room and Lounge-Breakfast, 6:30-10:00 a.m., Lunch, 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dinner, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Lounge, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Patio (limited menu), 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Fred Harvey Food Truck has relocated to the Train Depot area Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (weather permitting)

• Maswik Pizza Pub, located inside Maswik Lodge, is open Friday through Tuesday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The pizza pub is closed weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Xanterra is now offering pizza delivery service from 4 to 8 p.m. Delivery is provided to Guest Rooms at Grand Canyon National Park Lodges Only.

• Yavapai Lodge Tavern and Patio, 12-10 p.m., Yavapai Lodge Coffee Shop, 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Yavapai Dining Hall, breakfast, 7 a.m.-10:45 a.m., dinner, 5 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Activities

• The Grand Canyon Rec Center, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.



• Bright Angel Bikes, Rental: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Cafe-8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shopping

• Canyon Village Market, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Deli-7 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Grand Canyon Conservancy stores: Visitor Center Plaza, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Yavapai Geology Museum, Verkamps, and Kolb Studio 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.,

Visitor Information

• Grand Canyon Visitor Center (GCVC): Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Operations are now indoors for the winter season.



Services

• Camper Services laundry and shower, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

• Grand Canyon Clinic: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (clinic is closed on weekends and holidays)



• Grand Canyon Community Library: Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



• Canyon Closet (located behind Community Library): Mondays 4:15-6 p.m., Wednesdays 12:15-2 p.m., Saturdays 3-5 p.m.

• Grand Canyon Food Pantry: Monday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday 6-8 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m., Saturday 2-4 p.m.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.