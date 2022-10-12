OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Oct. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: William Lea

Originally Published: October 12, 2022 4:38 p.m.

William Lea passed to God’s eternal care Oct. 10. He was 82. Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Luanne; his sister Trish (Paul) Crowell, his sister-in-law Fran (Harry) Channon; many nephews and nieces.

Born and raised in Elgin, Illinois, he graduated from Elgin High School and DeVry Technical Institute. In junior high school he started his first radio repair business and continued to work in business and public safety radio communication as owner of Personalized Electronics. He also worked as chief engineer at WELG, WEPS, and WRMN-AM & FM before moving to Arizona. In Prescott he rebuilt the closed circuit TV system at Prescott High School before creating Intermountain Mobile Radio Service, Intermountain Communications, Tele-Page, and Southwest Electronics. A radio communications technician and entrepreneur, he loved watching trains and wildlife. After western travels in their RV, he and his wife retired to Williams and winters in Lake Havasu City.

Cremation by Lozano’s in Flagstaff. Private services held by family. To honor his memory, consider a donation to your local Humane Society.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State