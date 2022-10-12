Lady Vikes undefeated at Joseph City Tourney

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Lady Vikings had a good week of volleyball, winning every set played.

The team faced the Seligman Antelopes Oct. 4 in Seligman, winning the match 3-0.

The team then traveled to Joseph City for an invitational where they defeated Alchesay, Red Mesa, Pinon and Duncan. The Lady Vikings didn’t lose a single set.

The Lady Vikings are 12-1 with five regular season games remaining before the regional tournament Oct. 25.

The Williams team is ranked second in the 1A Confernce behind St. David.