Tusayan hosts Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership field trip
Originally Published: October 11, 2022 1:12 p.m.
Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership field trip toured Tusayan Sept. 30. The Town of Tusayan and The Tusayan Sanitary District are members of CPWC. The group toured the Tusayan Sanitary District reclaimed water facilities among other events. National Park Service representatives also attended and gave a tour of Lost Orphan Mine.
