Q and A: Residents weigh in on mining Bill Williams Mountain

The Williams-Grand Canyon News gave the Protect Bill Williams Mountain Community Action Group an opportunity to answer questions about the possible mining on Bill Williams Mountain.

As residents and community members, what are your concerns about mining on Bill Williams Mountain?

Our primary concerns are the safety and functionality of the Bill Williams Mountain Watershed. The permanent loss off ecosystem, viewscape, loss of a valuable and popular recreation area, and the negative effects on property values.

In your research, how is pozzolan mining different from other mining?

Pozzolan mines are surface mines versus underground mines. Pozzolan mining requires excavating hundreds of thousands of tons of hard rock volcanic ash type material leaving a permanent scar. Relative to open pit mining, mining pozzolan is not much different than mining any other common silicate mineral. The natural vegetation is removed from the site, the land is graded downward in ever deepening sections to access the veins of mineral sought.

In your research, is there potential for pozzolan mining to be an open pit? What do you think that could mean for the community?

The term surface mine and open pit are synonymous in this case. Both result in area devoid of all vegetation and top soil. Devastating to its immediate surroundings, ugly, dusty, noisy, and permanent. Open pit mining is an accepted practice, however due diligence should be pursued in mine site selection relative to its effects on neighboring communities.

The U.S. Forest Service and other entities have been conducting forest thinning operations on Bill Williams Mountain. Do you think mining can be beneficial to this operation?

The current USFS forest restoration project has just thinned the watershed area. What remains of the forest is required for the watershed and ecosystem. Drake will not thin, they will clear cut what is in their way. Drake stated they would burn the trees saying it would “be a good alternative fuel source and help remove 34,000m tons of carbon dioxide”. Biologists, ecologists, and most people know that living trees left alone will do more to absorb carbon. Enormous amounts of tax payer money (thus far around $31 million) and agency cooperative efforts have been invested in the Bill Williams Mountain Restoration Project….a project that was in planning for almost a decade before tangible action began 4 short years ago. Simply look at, and consider the extraordinary, yet uncertain, measures being taken in the Flagstaff area in an attempt to mitigate the enormous destructive debris flows from the Schultz, Tunnel and Pipeline Fires.



Although truck traffic will most likely head south from the proposed mining operation, are you concerned about the increase in traffic?

The Perkinsville Road Pavement Preservation Project will be completed this year at a cost of about $1.5 million. It was voted on and funded under Prop 403. Additionally the Federal Highway Administration will soon start work on the $12.2 million improvement project to repair and widen the road. Heavy truck traffic from loaded Drake hauling equipment will have premature adverse impacts and wear on these new upgrade features.

In your research, has there been previous pozzolan mining on Bill Williams Mountain?

Limited with a very small footprint. The scars are still there after decades. The closest pozzolan mine site to the area Drake is claiming is a few miles north. It’s known as the Arizona Mine and/or Haigler Pit. It’s adjacent to the Pine Meadows subdivision. Several people and companies have mined pozzolan there from the 1950s up through the 1970s. In 1990 claims were staked in the same area Drake is now claiming. Samples were taken from the site, which were graded by a professional geologist as common grade pozzolan. However, no active mining occurred at the current Drake claims.

Has your group met with representatives from Drake Cement? What was discussed?

No member of the Protect Bill Williams Mountain Community Action Group has met in person with any Drake officials. Our group has been careful not to get in front of city, county, state, and federal officials. Several attempts to engage Mr. Enrique Roszas (Drake/Skanon Investments CEO) in conversational meetings have gone ignored.

In your opinion, are there other locations more suited to this type of mining?

(There are sites) not only around less visible and contentious areas on Bill Williams Mountain, but also across much of the Coconino Plateau. The approved Drake site at Frenchy Pit and the old White Vulcan Mine at Flagstaff are examples of the prevalence of this mineral in the area. Any reasonable field geologist should be able to locate numerous alternate sites with a week or two of field explorations.

Can pozzolan mining be a benefit to Williams?

We are not opposed to mining. We are however, opposed to the location of this mine. Its potential for negative impacts far outweighs any potential benefit for a town like Williams that relies heavily on viewscapes, needs abundant clean water and industry that is cognizant of and respectful of our values.

Do you feel that pozzolan mining can have a visual impact?

The permanent loss of what is now a beautiful viewscape would be a particularly painful loss to local residents and our regular visitors who frequent this area for its beauty and idyllic setting. It would leave a scar that would last 100 years. Drake could not ever rehabilitate or restore the natural recently restored forest that we now have. Once damaged and/or lost a viewscape can never be “mitigated” or “reclaimed”. It’s gone forever, a visible geographic scar will remain forever at this site. This mine site will irreparably scar the eastern slope of Bill Williams Mountain and destroy the viewscape of this community.

In your research, what kind of impact could this have on the city of Williams watershed?

Impact on the watershed is our primary concern. Any surface mine the size of the one being proposed, would destroy the natural watershed. There is no way a surface mine can avoid or mitigate the damage an open pit mine would cause to seasonal creeks and drainages that flow directly into our Santa Fe and Dogtown Reservoirs. Drake’s mitigation plan would include artificial runoff barriers and artificial “settling ponds”. Why would the BLM or USFS accept any risk to a critical watershed? The answer is prevention of risk not mitigation of risk that is deliberately introduced. Pozzolan is not worth the risk. If a catastrophic fire happens further up the mountain. Hundreds of acres stripped bare of vegetation would be no different than a severely burned forest. What would be left to absorb the inevitable flooding?

In your research, could there be an impact on air quality?

Certainly, there will be an impact on air quality from most surface mines. There are many residents living near the boundary of Drake’s claim. Most of the privately-owned land is settled with permanent and seasonal residents. Pozzolan dust can be quite hazardous according to the mining industry. Again, Drake’s plan will include mitigating dust by spraying from water trucks. Locals know how the wind can blow up here. It would be a challenge to control the dust. Short term mitigation measures of spraying water on roads does not address long term deposits of silicates that remain long after mining operations are done.

What does it mean to you for a company to be socially responsible?

Drake cannot say it is “socially responsible” if it forces a mine into a location that damages the society Drake says it’s being responsible to. A concrete additive is not more important than a critical watershed. We all understand the need for concrete. We must protect our watershed by not allowing any unnecessary risks to threaten it. Engagement and dialogue up front are both a form of respect and mutual effort to reach a consensus as opposed to Drake manipulating the unequal advantages inherent in the General Mining Law of 1872.