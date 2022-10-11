Q and A: Drake Cement LLC weighs in on mining Bill Williams Mountain

The Williams-Grand Canyon News gave Drake Cement LLC representative David Chavez the opportunity to answer questions about the possible mining on Bill Williams Mountain.

If the exploratory trenching reveals positive results, what will the actual mining operation look like? Is there potential for the mine site to become a large open pit? How many acres of the 850 does Drake plan to use?

In terms of the Perkinsville Road project itself, should it proceed we are looking at a maximum size of about 240 acres developed over 20 to 25 years. Keep in mind, please, that the term “open pit” is misleading. While this would be an “open pit” operation, the pit itself would be below ground and surrounded by trees. Thus, the visual impact on the area would be minimal, and – as we have said repeatedly – Drake is prepared to do everything possible to minimize any potential negative impacts.

The exploratory plan states that Drake would like to assist the USFS with thinning the forest. How would this occur?

In terms of assisting the USFS with thinning the forest, Drake remains open to suggestions made by the City, neighbors, and the USFS. We see this as a vital element of our project, given the way it will provide greater protection against wildfires. One way we can help is by participating in the bidding process for Kaibab National Forest thinning. We would then use the thinned wood as an alternative fuel at Drake’s Paulden cement plant. This would remove an additional 34,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually.

Will Drake assist with maintaining the Perkinsville Road? How much truck traffic is proposed?

To be clear, the operation would not create additional commercial traffic into Williams because the site we’re looking at is located two miles south of the city center. All Drake traffic, which we estimate at about 20 to 25 vehicle trips per day, will proceed south from there to Drake facilities in Paulden. No Drake vehicles will go north into the city.

Additionally, to benefit the city and to ensure that we have no traffic impacts, Drake has proposed paving the unpaved north section of Perkinsville Road that connects to Route 73 and then takes traffic onto Highway 89. Doing so will create fully paved, secondary access to Williams from the south, providing tourists and travelers with an additional corridor to the tourist areas in Williams accessible year-round. The paving will take place once the project is operational and will be completed in sections.

Drake has stated that the area was mined in the past, what evidence did they see?

In terms of the previous mining activity on the site, there are visible traces that show the previous footprint of mining activity on the site.

Have representatives from Drake met with City of Williams officials? What was discussed?

I recently met with the mayor, two members of the council, and the city manager about the project to educate them about Drake’s proposal and the facts underlying the mine. The mayor at the beginning of the meeting went on record that he would fight Drake on this project.



The mayor did offer an alternative site and he would have someone call me. Unfortunately, we have an enormous rush to judgment here, much of it based on mistaken information, wrong assumptions, and inaccurate “Googling” about projects that have no relationship to Drake, our standards, or how we do business.

We will continue to meet with them and with other stakeholders because we do in fact value input from the community. We are listening – even when it seems like no one is listening to us or judging this project on its merits.

City officials and residents have expressed a desire for Drake to look for pozzolan in another area besides Bill Williams Mountain. Is this a possibility? Is Drake considering the feedback from the city of Williams?

Regarding looking for pozzolan elsewhere, we remain open to other sites. The mayor’s contact did email me regarding another site. When I asked him for additional information, I was told that “the group” had advised him not to cooperate with us. Even so, we continue to keep an open mind during our exploration process. We are always open to feedback, and we are open to other sites as well.

The city doesn’t see the mine operation being of any benefit to the community. The community has plenty of vacant jobs. How can the mine be a benefit to Williams?

In terms of benefits to the city, we respectfully disagree that a business operation that creates jobs, stimulates the local and state economy, drives tax revenue, and helps protect the environment from damaging carbon dioxide emissions holds no benefit to the community. As we’ve detailed on the https://perkinsvilleroadminefacts.com/community-benefits/ web page, this project has economic value, environmental value, and value to the state and national construction industry. Again, as just one example, the use of pozzolan will help remove 146,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through Drake’s “green cement” production process.

The city is concerned about the visual impact of a mining operation on the mountain and how that could affect tourism. What kind of visual impact would there be?

There will be no visual impact on the site, given that the mining operation will be below the surface and surrounded by trees. Once the project is complete, we will reclaim the area to its previous state. We also intend to conduct a feasibility study to see if the site is suitable for use as a reservoir.

The proposed mining operation is in the city’s watershed. How would Drake eliminate contamination? How would Drake handle erosion and air-borne particles?

Should Drake move ahead with this project, it absolutely will not create pollution, noise, and industrial traffic, nor will it damage tourism, quality of life, property values, or the quality of water in Williams. The same goes for the false accusations that the project will damage the air quality in the area. Pozzolan, which is exceptionally moist, typically releases a low number of airborne particles. When required, especially during the dry Arizona summer, water spray trucks will be used to ensure the air quality locally does not suffer.

Drake Cement has long conducted itself as a socially responsible company. We acknowledge our impact on the world around us and we always strive to be responsible corporate citizens. We have no intention of harming Williams, nor will we leave this community and our residents any worse off than the day we began our exploration. We will work to make the community better.

As I wrote previously, at Drake we do business in a spirit of honesty and factual communication. We treat one and all with respect and open minds. In return, all we ask is to be treated in that same manner – based on the facts, not on fiction.