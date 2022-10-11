OFFERS
Planned power outages expected in Williams

Originally Published: October 11, 2022 8:09 p.m.

The city of Williams has announced upcoming planned power outages for maintenance work.

Staff is encouraging its residents to contact the city if they or members of their households have medical equipment they are dependent on due to upcoming scheduled power outages.

Please arrange for alternate power for oxygen or medical equipment needs before scheduled outages. If you are in the affected areas you will receive notice prior to the outages.

Contact Williams City Hall at (928) 635-4451 to let them know if you or a member of the household is dependent on oxygen or other medical equipment.

Information provided by the City of Williams.

