Planned power outages expected in Williams
The city of Williams has announced upcoming planned power outages for maintenance work.
Staff is encouraging its residents to contact the city if they or members of their households have medical equipment they are dependent on due to upcoming scheduled power outages.
Please arrange for alternate power for oxygen or medical equipment needs before scheduled outages. If you are in the affected areas you will receive notice prior to the outages.
Contact Williams City Hall at (928) 635-4451 to let them know if you or a member of the household is dependent on oxygen or other medical equipment.
Information provided by the City of Williams.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Update with photos: Homes damaged as tornado passes north of Williams
- One dead, multiple injured in boating accident in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Long-time Northern Arizona postal employee takes helm at Grand Canyon
- New owners, same service: Frates take off running at Parks Feed and Mercantile
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: