Forest restoration work to take place on boundary of city of Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Forest restoration work is expected to begin in areas around Williams this fall in the Holden Stewardship IRSC project area, according to Kaibab National Forest.

The Holden project area is in several areas immediately surrounding the city of Williams. The intent of the work is to remove smaller diameter trees to restore the area to conditions that more closely resemble natural pre-settlement conditions. The project will also reduce wildland fire potential in the areas around private residences and private lands.

Residents and visitors should expect to see logging trucks and heavy equipment in and around the city of Williams due to the proximity of the projects. There will also be a large amount of noise, particularly in the early morning hours, from heavy equipment working near homes. Tree cutting work is expected to begin on the eastern side of Williams near the Bearizona park area. The tree cutting will generally progress from the eastern side of the city to the western side over the coming months.

Visitors to the national forest are reminded to please avoid the active cutting areas for their safety, and the safety of the loggers.

The Holden project was originally prepared for timber harvesting in 2011. The project was released for solicitation bid on August 9, 2022. The bid was awarded to Perkins Timber Harvesting LLC. Equipment may move into the area as early as Friday, September 30th. The harvesting operations are expected to last up to 18 months. Weather conditions can limit operations, and the project could last until 2025 when the contract will end. Trees in the project area with blue paint will be removed. Trees with orange paint will remain after the cutting is completed. The tree limbs and other excess materials will be removed from the units by truck.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.