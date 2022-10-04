Williams Bengals and Tigers take losses to Page
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Williams Youth Football hosted Page in a pair of games Oct. 1. The young Tigers, 5-8 year-olds, were up first against Page. After a hard-fought contest, Page came out on top, 26-6.
The Bengals, ages 9-12, were also defeated 13-0.
The Tigers will next face the Flagstaff Panthers at home Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. The game will be on the Williams High School field. The final game of the season is at 10 a.m., Oct. 15 on the road against Cottonwood.
The Bengals travel to Wickenburg to take on the Wranglers Oct. 8 at noon. Their final game of the season will also be Oct. 15 in Cottonwood. Kickoff is noon.
Photo Gallery
Williams Youth Football vs. Page
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Update with photos: Homes damaged as tornado passes north of Williams
- One dead, multiple injured in boating accident in Grand Canyon National Park
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Expect major delays on 89A through Oak Creek Canyon; slowing on I-17 near Munds Park
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Long-time Northern Arizona postal employee takes helm at Grand Canyon
- New owners, same service: Frates take off running at Parks Feed and Mercantile
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: