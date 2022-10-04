Williams Bengals and Tigers take losses to Page

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Williams Youth Football hosted Page in a pair of games Oct. 1. The young Tigers, 5-8 year-olds, were up first against Page. After a hard-fought contest, Page came out on top, 26-6.

The Bengals, ages 9-12, were also defeated 13-0.

The Tigers will next face the Flagstaff Panthers at home Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. The game will be on the Williams High School field. The final game of the season is at 10 a.m., Oct. 15 on the road against Cottonwood.

The Bengals travel to Wickenburg to take on the Wranglers Oct. 8 at noon. Their final game of the season will also be Oct. 15 in Cottonwood. Kickoff is noon.