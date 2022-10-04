Voter registration deadline for General Election is Oct. 11
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 11.
To register to vote, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day, reside within Coconino County and have no felony convictions, unless civil rights have been restored.
Registered voters who have moved, changed their name or wish to change their political party affiliation must re-register.
Citizens may register to vote online or print off a voter registration application at www.coconino.az.gov/elections. Click on “Voter Registration”. Another option is to go directly to www.servicearizona.com, and click on Voter Registration. This is the same service provider that offers online vehicle registration.
Citizens may register to vote in person at one of the four Coconino County Recorder’s Offices located at 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff; or at the Flagstaff Mall, next to Planet Fitness; or at the drive thru service window, 2304 N 3rd St, Flagstaff; or the Tuba City Elections Office located in the basement of the Tuba City Library, Main Street, Tuba City.
Mail-in voter registration forms are available at city offices, post offices, reservation chapter houses, tribal offices and libraries. For locations of other distribution sites, call the County Elections Office at 928-679-7860, the Tuba City office at 928-283-6144 or toll free 800-793-6181.
Signed mail-in voter registration forms must be dated no later than Tuesday, October 11 and received in the Elections Office by Friday, October 14.
For more information, call the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.
Information provided by Coconino County.
