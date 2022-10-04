McClure Family's Haunted House returns Oct. 31
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Do you enjoy being scared, love Halloween and navigating through haunted house mazes? If this sounds like you then you have to check out “The Tunnel Of Doom.” It’s The McClure’s annual haunted house.
Melinda and Greg McClure are putting together their famosly scary Halloween maze in their 2,100 square foot warehouse next to their home located at 1099 Allston Way in Willams.
The McClure’s spend all year preparing aliens, spiders, skeletons, ghosts, corpses and rearranging the haunted house so that it’s different from the year before.
The “Tunnel Of Doom” will open at sundown on Oct. 31, Halloween night, and will close at 9 p.m. the same night. It’s only open for one night. A $1 entry is greatly appreciated.Proceeds will go back into the annual cost of operation.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Tunnel Of Doom can contact Melinda McClure at: mmcclure85541@gmail.com and put the word “Volunteer” in the subject line. You will be contacted if there are still volunteer opportunities available.
