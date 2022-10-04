Community calendar: Week of Oct. 5

Williams Public Library Events

Williams Public Library is kicking off its Bingo event. Stop by and get a card and learn about the game. There are book clubs, Lego club and more. Visit the library at 113 S. 1st Street in Williams.

Scout Pack 140 popcorn fundraiser

Help support our local scouts by buying popcorn at their Popcorn Fundraiser at Old Trails Hardware. Pack 140 is selling Trails End Popcorn Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, and Friday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall Festival Expo and Craft Show Oct. 8

The second annual Fall Festival followed by Trunker Treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 9 a.m. at Parks Feed and Mercantile in Parks. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church Rummage Sale Oct. 14-15

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church is having their annual rummage sale Oct. 14-15. The sale will be noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 14, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Oct. 15. Anyone wishing to donate items can drop them at the church beginning Oct. 1.

Northwoods Church Harvest Festival Oct. 29

Northwoods Church is hosting a harvest festival Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Northwoods Aftershock Youth Ministry. There will be a truck-or-treat event, music, barbecue, roasted corn, baked goods and more.

3rd Annual Halloween Craft Sale Oct. 29

Come check out local crafters, bakers and artists at the third annual Halloween Craft Sale Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sultana Theatre. Other highlights include face painting, a “Best Zombie” contest, trick or treating and more. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club Williams.

Williams Public Library Haunted House Oct. 29

The City of Williams and the Williams Public Library will be hosting a festival of fright Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a free haunted house, trunk-or-treat and bake sale. Family fright photos are available for $1. This event will also include a book drive to encourage people to donate books. The library is located at 113 South First Street. More information is available at (928) 635-2263.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.