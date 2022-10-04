Advanced life care planning coming to St. John's church Oct. 10

St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church will be presenting a series of free workshops relating to Advanced Care Planning.

There will be four workshops that are open to everyone and will be held from 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. on the days and dates noted below.

Anyone interested and able to attend, can call (928) 635-2781 and leave a message to RSVP.

Monday, Oct. 10 - Joseph Gutterman, an estate planning attorney will discuss wills, trusts and estate planning.

Monday, Oct. 17 - Hillary Adair from Norvel Owens Mortuary will speak on funeral planning and costs.

Monday, Oct. 24 - Josie Ribelin from Maggie's Hospice will explain what hospice is and how to select one to care for your loved one.

Tuesday, Nov. 1- Benjamin Foley from Homecoming, Inc. Phoenix, Arizona will discuss an alternative to a cemetery burial called a columbarium where niches hold the departed's ashes. St John's hopes to develop a columbarium and a peaceful memorial space in the area behind our church proper.

The Williams cemetery will also be discussed for those interested in a casket burial.

St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church is located at 202 W. Grant Street in Williams.