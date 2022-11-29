WHS spotlight: Heather Lowell

Heather is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since eighth grade. She moved from Flagstaff.

In high school, Heather participated in volleyball. She also started the Green Club last year and is currently working on starting a girl’s club.

Heather’s favorite class in high school was anatomy.

“I liked the dissections that we did. We did a rat, pig and heart dissection,” said Heather.

During her time at Williams High School, Heather’s favorite teachers have been Mrs. Alexander and Mrs. Mitkowski.

“They’re just both very understanding and they care more than about my school life. They care about my personal life and how I am as a person entirely, not just here in school,” she said.

Heather said her favorite part of high school is the respect she’s gained as a high school student, as well as a better understanding of the world and how it works.

In her down time, Heather takes care of her many animals, including her horses, dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, rabbits, hamsters, salamanders and turtles.

Outside of school, Heather works at the Grand Canyon Brewery.

After high school, Heather is deciding between going to Northern Arizona University and Montana State University. She wants to become a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.