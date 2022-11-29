OFFERS
WHS spotlight: Ariana Rodriquez

Ariana is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

By Summer Serino
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 12:57 p.m.

Ariana is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

In high school, Ariana participated in cheer and softball. She also was also involved in law enforcement.

Ariana’s favorite class in high school was law enforcement.

“You actually learn a lot of life skills. If you wanted to go into law enforcement you would already be set,” said Ariana

Ariana’s favorite teacher in high school was Mrs. Mitkowski.

“She helps her students in so many different ways. She wants to see you succeed in life and helps you outside of school with things,” she said.

Ariana said her favorite memory in high school was her freshmen homecoming week.

“All of the students got together and actually participated. It was honestly the best experience ever,” she said.

In her down time, Ariana likes to work and do makeup. She’s been doing makeup since sixth grade.

Outside of school, Ariana works at the Sheridan House Inn in Williams.

After graduation, Ariana will study business at Coconino Community College. After, she plans on attending cosmetology school.

