USPS advises on best practices for holiday shipping

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — There’s no reason for tardy holiday gifts and cards, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has issued their Holiday Shipping Deadlines.

The suggested deadlines ensure your holiday gifts and cards will be received in time for the holidays.

The recommended send-by dates for domestic mail in the Contiguous U.S. are as follows:

• For USPS retail ground Service mail by Dec. 17,

• for first-class mail service mail by Dec. 17,

• for priority mail service mail by Dec. 19,

• and for priority mail express service mail by Dec. 23.

Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. USPS clarifies that unless otherwise noted, mail delivery date is not a guarantee. Suggested mail-by dates for

international and military mail can be found at usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm.

The busiest time of the holiday shipping season for USPS starts two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic at Post Office locations is expected to steadily increase starting the week of Dec. 5. Dec. 14-19 is anticipated to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the season. USPS advises not to delay and to send items sooner rather than later.

The Williams Post Office is already experiencing higher volumes of customers. Shelby Alvarado, Williams Post Office employee, recommends avoiding the lunch time rush.

Letters to Santa must be postmarked no later than December 12 and mailed to Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. To learn more about letters to Santa, visit about.usps.com/holidaynews/operation-santa.htm#how. To receive a letter from Santa, parents can visit https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/letters-from-santa.htm.