Michelle Kerns selected as new Supe at Glen Canyon

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA —Michelle Kerns has been selected as superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. She has been acting superintendent of Glen Canyon since August 2022.



“Michelle brings substantial experience leading operations at several large national parks,” said Acting Regional Director Kate Hammond. “In her past five years as part of the leadership team at Glen Canyon, she has worked to build the park team and support the community, business, and tribal partners. We are excited to have her in the superintendent position.”



Kerns is responsible for managing the daily operations and staff in the park. Encompassing over 1.25

The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah.



“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead this park during such an interesting and challenging time,” said Kerns. “It's a privilege to be part of the exceptional team at Glen Canyon as we work to find new solutions in adapting our park to the challenges of lower water levels.”



Kerns has been with the National Park Service for over 25 years including serving as the deputy superintendent for operations at Glen Canyon since 2017. She previously worked at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.



Kerns and her husband live in Page, Arizona. Their two adult sons are both military veterans and reside on the east coast. Kerns succeeds Billy Shott who served as superintendent for seven years and recently accepted a position as a deputy regional director for NPS Pacific West Region.

Information provided by the National Park Service.