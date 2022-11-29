OFFERS
Justice Court welcomes Carol Williamson

Williams Justice Court Security Officer (CSO) Carol Williamson is congratulated by Judge Krombeen after recently receiving her certification as a court security officer from the Arizona Supreme Court. (Photo/Williams Justice Court)

Williams Justice Court Security Officer (CSO) Carol Williamson is congratulated by Judge Krombeen after recently receiving her certification as a court security officer from the Arizona Supreme Court. (Photo/Williams Justice Court)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 11:51 a.m.

Williams Justice Court Security Officer (CSO) Carol Williamson is congratulated by Judge Krombeen after recently receiving her certification as a court security officer from the Arizona Supreme Court. Officer Williamson completed the Court Security Officer and Court Security Officer Firearms Academies and a probationary period to obtain her certification. She joins CSOs Jim Coffey, Phil Schonig and Dan Gonzalez to provide security and customer service for the Williams Justice and City Courts.

