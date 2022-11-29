Justice Court welcomes Carol Williamson
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 11:51 a.m.
Williams Justice Court Security Officer (CSO) Carol Williamson is congratulated by Judge Krombeen after recently receiving her certification as a court security officer from the Arizona Supreme Court. Officer Williamson completed the Court Security Officer and Court Security Officer Firearms Academies and a probationary period to obtain her certification. She joins CSOs Jim Coffey, Phil Schonig and Dan Gonzalez to provide security and customer service for the Williams Justice and City Courts.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Christmas light parade and annual tree lighting set for Nov. 26
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
- Early election results roll in; Campbell set to take Williams City Council seat
- Meet your Williams Unified School District Governing Board candidates
- Bearizona goes to the movies: 'Daddy Daughter Trip' features day at wildlife park
- Two killed in train-vehicle collision near Bellemont
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: