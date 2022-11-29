OFFERS
Cultural Demonstrator Series transitions to South Rim Visitor Center through winter

Hopi artists Weaver Selinaherd is one of Grand Canyon National Park’s cultural demonstrators. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 10:30 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — To increase engagement with Grand Canyon’s Indigenous communities and artisans, the park’s Cultural Demonstrator Series will transition to the Grand Canyon Visitor Center (GCVC) on the South Rim Dec. 2, 2022 through Feb. 26, 2023.

Every Friday through Sunday, artists from traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon will be in the lobby from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Moving

demonstrations from the Desert View Watchtower to the GCVC will increase interactions with artists and the public during months of slower visitation. After Feb. 26, 2023, the Cultural Demonstrator Series will transition back to the Desert View Watchtower.

The Cultural Demonstrator Series provides park visitors and residents the opportunity to interact with members of traditionally associated tribes and for the artisans to share their history and crafts. Weavers, carvers, potters, painters, sculptors and jewelers are just some of the disciplines presented by cultural demonstrators. This series is made possible with grants from Grand Canyon Conservancy.

The 11 traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon include the following: Diné (Navajo Nation), Havasupai Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribes of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, and Pueblo of Zuni.

