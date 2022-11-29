Cultural Demonstrator Series transitions to South Rim Visitor Center through winter
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — To increase engagement with Grand Canyon’s Indigenous communities and artisans, the park’s Cultural Demonstrator Series will transition to the Grand Canyon Visitor Center (GCVC) on the South Rim Dec. 2, 2022 through Feb. 26, 2023.
Every Friday through Sunday, artists from traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon will be in the lobby from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Moving
demonstrations from the Desert View Watchtower to the GCVC will increase interactions with artists and the public during months of slower visitation. After Feb. 26, 2023, the Cultural Demonstrator Series will transition back to the Desert View Watchtower.
The Cultural Demonstrator Series provides park visitors and residents the opportunity to interact with members of traditionally associated tribes and for the artisans to share their history and crafts. Weavers, carvers, potters, painters, sculptors and jewelers are just some of the disciplines presented by cultural demonstrators. This series is made possible with grants from Grand Canyon Conservancy.
The 11 traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon include the following: Diné (Navajo Nation), Havasupai Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribes of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, and Pueblo of Zuni.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Christmas light parade and annual tree lighting set for Nov. 26
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
- Early election results roll in; Campbell set to take Williams City Council seat
- Meet your Williams Unified School District Governing Board candidates
- Bearizona goes to the movies: 'Daddy Daughter Trip' features day at wildlife park
- Two killed in train-vehicle collision near Bellemont
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: