Community Calendar: Week of Nov. 30

Holiday Celebration of the Arts at The Gallery in Williams

The Gallery in Williams will be featuring festive and original artwork and handmade crafts perfect for holiday gift-giving from November to January. It is located on the corner of Route 66 and 2nd Street and open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Methodist Church Craft Sale Dec. 3

Williams Methodist church is hosting a Christmas Bazaar Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is currently seeking vendors. Email for the church is office@cumcw.org.

Ash Fork Historical Society Museum Open House Dec. 3

The Ash Fork Historical Society Museum will be hosting their annual open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 901 W. Old Rt 66. There will be Christmas gifts for sale and refreshments.

Parks Area Christmas Tree



The Parks Area Connection is providing a Christmas tree this season. There will be a community decorating event Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. across from the Parks Mercantile. On Dec. 10, there will be a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. with snacks, refreshments, hot chocolate, cookies and goodie bags for kids. Everyone is invited to attend from the Parks area. Homeade ornaments are welcome.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Parks Area Connection Meetings

The Parks community is welcome to attend the Parks Area Connection meetings held the first Tuesday of each month. The purpose of the Parks Area Connection (PAC) is to provide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area in distress or affected by disaster and to promote and be involved in community activities. For more information, call George Chamber at (254) 652-9688 or email at gchambers52@hotmail.com

