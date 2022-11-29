OFFERS
AZGFD reminds veterans of free and reduced-fee licenses

All veterans qualify for hunting license discounts. (Stock photo)

All veterans qualify for hunting license discounts. (Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 29, 2022 12:12 p.m.

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds all veterans that they may qualify for license discounts, including a special benefit for Arizona veterans who have received the Purple Heart medal. Effective Sept. 26, 2022, a Purple Heart recipient who has been a state resident for at least one full year is eligible to purchase a state combination hunt and fish license for 50 percent off the standard price.

"The Arizona Game and Fish Department and Commission have a long history of honoring our veterans, this is another way we continue to thank them for their service,'' said Ty Gray, director of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

"Thanks to Governor Ducey and the Arizona Legislature for the opportunity to offer this to the brave men and women who have served our country, and value the role our veterans play in wildlife conservation."

A Purple Heart recipient is required to complete an application and provide proof to the department that the person is a bona fide Purple Heart medal recipient and has been a domiciled resident of Arizona for one or more years immediately before applying for the license. Note: This benefit is not available for nonresidents.

For more information, visit https://www.azgfd.com/license/. To locate the nearest AZGFD office, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Agency/Offices/.

AZGFD also offers a complimentary license for disabled veterans. A person must show certification from the Veterans Administration confirming permanent service-connected disabilities rated as 100 percent disabling, plus one or more consecutive years as a bona fide Arizona resident immediately preceding application for license.

In addition, disabled veterans can apply for a reduced-fee license. For more information, visit https://www.azgfd.com/license/.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department.

