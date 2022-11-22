Tags still available for 2023 spring javelina hunt
PHOENIX — Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2023 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. More than 758 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts:
- 394 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina;
- 217 archery-only javelina;
- 83 general javelina;
- 51 youth-only general javelina and
- 13 raptor capture.
A total of 17 hunt permit-tags for javelina remain for properly licensed military and Fort Huachuca personnel holding a valid Fort Huachuca post hunting permit. Hunt numbers, season dates and/or special regulations must be obtained from Fort Huachuca (Unit 35B).
Hunters can apply on a first come, first served basis one of two ways. Beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 21, interested hunters can fill out a paper application and bring it to any department office statewide, at which time a hunt permit-tag will be issued.
Hunters also can fill out a paper application and mail it to:
Arizona Game and Fish Department
Attn.: Draw/First Come
5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086.
A hunt permit-tag will be issued by mail within 10 to 15 business days.
For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet, or call 602-942-3000.
