Tags still available for 2023 spring javelina hunt

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2023 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. More than 758 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts:

394 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina;

217 archery-only javelina;

83 general javelina;

51 youth-only general javelina and

13 raptor capture.

A total of 17 hunt permit-tags for javelina remain for properly licensed military and Fort Huachuca personnel holding a valid Fort Huachuca post hunting permit. Hunt numbers, season dates and/or special regulations must be obtained from Fort Huachuca (Unit 35B).

Hunters can apply on a first come, first served basis one of two ways. Beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 21, interested hunters can fill out a paper application and bring it to any department office statewide, at which time a hunt permit-tag will be issued.

Hunters also can fill out a paper application and mail it to:

Arizona Game and Fish Department

Attn.: Draw/First Come

5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086.

A hunt permit-tag will be issued by mail within 10 to 15 business days.

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet, or call 602-942-3000.