OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Nov. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pilot survives airplane crash in Mazatzal Wilderness

The pilot of a single-engine plane survived a plane crash with minor injuries Nov. 18. (Photo/YCSO)

The pilot of a single-engine plane survived a plane crash with minor injuries Nov. 18. (Photo/YCSO)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 22, 2022 11:16 a.m.

YAVAPAI COUNTY — The pilot of single-engine airplane walked away from a crash in the Mazatzal Wilderness Friday afternoon.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office was contacted about the downed plane in the remote area of the far east side of the county by Arizona Department of Emergeny Services and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Civil Air Patrol helped locate the plane and pilot about 8.7 miles north of the historic Sheep's Bridge on the Verde River, according to YCSO.

"The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife," YCSO reported.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State