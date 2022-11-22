Pilot survives airplane crash in Mazatzal Wilderness
YAVAPAI COUNTY — The pilot of single-engine airplane walked away from a crash in the Mazatzal Wilderness Friday afternoon.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office was contacted about the downed plane in the remote area of the far east side of the county by Arizona Department of Emergeny Services and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Civil Air Patrol helped locate the plane and pilot about 8.7 miles north of the historic Sheep's Bridge on the Verde River, according to YCSO.
"The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife," YCSO reported.
