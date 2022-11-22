Obituary: Roger Lee Wiese

Roger passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 at the age of 82 surrounded by his family.

Roger was born July 26, 1940.

Roger is survived by his wife, Jeanie Wiese, sons Gary Wiese and Joe (Tina) Wiese. Grand Children, Tori (Bernadette) Gonzales, Whitney (KC) Barter and Bryant Wiese. Brothers, Curtis Wiese, Keith Wiese and Marlin Wiese.

Roger is preceded in death by his mother Nellie Wiese, father Fred Wiese, brothers Jerry Wiese and Fred Wiese.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 629 W. Grant, Wednesday Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.