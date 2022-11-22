NPS seeking public comment on Wetlands findings through Dec. 23

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comments on a Wetland Statement of Findings for the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline project through midnight, Dec. 23, 2022.

The proposed Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline project is designed to relocate the potable water intake in the park -- which supplies the South Rim and Cross Canyon Corridor -- from Roaring Springs to an area at Bright Angel Creek near Phantom Ranch.

Additionally, the project will replace the water distribution pipeline between Phantom Ranch and Havasupai Gardens (formerly known as Indian Garden), abandon or remove over time 7.5 miles of pipeline from Phantom Ranch to Cottonwood Campground, and reuse 1.5 miles of pipeline for slip-lining a smaller waterline from Cottonwood Campground to Roaring Springs.

The Wetland Statement of Findings acknowledges the proposed project would impact approximately 0.68 acre of wetland resources. To mitigate the impacts, approximately 0.43 acre of wetland, 0.14 acre of perennial stream, and 0.09 acre of ephemeral, or temporary, stream will be restored. An additional 0.008 acre of wetland will be established along Bright Angel Creek near the intake. As a result of relocating the water intake for the distribution pipeline, stream flows will increase in a 9-mile reach of Bright Angel Creek, which will result in a net gain of approximately 0.18 acre of riverine wetlands and improve physical and biological conditions.

The Environmental Assessment for the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline project was released for public comment from Oct. 10, through Nov. 12, 2018, and the Finding of No Significant Impact approving the preferred alternative was signed on May 6, 2019. This Statement of Findings is a continuation of the project planning.

This Wetland Statement of Findings documents compliance with NPS wetland policies and procedures in accordance with NPS Director’s Order #77-1 and Executive Order 11990. Executive Order 11990: Protection of Wetlands directs federal agencies to avoid to the extent possible adverse impacts associated with the destruction or modification of wetlands and to avoid support of new construction in wetlands where there is a practicable alternative. National Park Service Director’s Order #77-1: Wetland Protection and Procedural Manual #77-1: Wetland Protection provide NPS policies and procedures for complying with Executive Order 11990.

For more details and to submit comments, visit the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/grcatcwl and click on “Open for Comment”. During the comment period, any individual or group can submit comments electronically through the PEPC project website, which is the preferred method for submitting comments, or by mail.

Comments by mail can be sent to:

Grand Canyon National Park

Attn: Planning, Environment, and Projects

P.O. Box 129

Grand Canyon, AZ, 86023

All comments are public records and may be made publicly available at any time to include personal information such as addresses, phone numbers, email addresses or other information included in comment submissions.