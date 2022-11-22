OFFERS
Mather Campground reservations now available at recreation.gov

Campers can now reserve sites at Mather Campground through recreation.gov this winter. Pine and Sage Loops will remain open all winter. (Photo/NPS)



By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 22, 2022 10:36 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — For those who don’t mind a quiet-but-chilly night under the open sky or waking up surrounded by powdery snow, Mather Campground at Grand Canyon National Park remains open year-round.

This year, however, making reservations for the slim-lined number of campsites has moved online.

Beginning Dec. 1, reservations for Mather Campground will be made through recreation.gov. Campers will no longer need to use an automated fee machine to register during winter months because the campground office kiosk will now be open year-round as staffing allows.

Pricing will remain the same: $18 per night for family sites, $50 per night for group sites, and $6 per night for hiker/biker sites. As in past winters, the only open loops will be Pine Loop and Sage Loop from Dec. 1, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2023.

For those traveling in a camper vehicle or RV, full hook-ups are available at the adjacent Trailer Village RV Campground, which is also open all year.

Information provided by the National Park Service.

