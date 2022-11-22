Grand Canyon Leadership spotlight: South Rim Patrol Supervisor Paul Riese

Paul Riese is the Sourth Rim Patrol Supervisor at Grand Canyon National Park. He has been employed with the National Park Service for over 10 years.

Riese has worked at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Kenai Fjords National Park and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. He has been at Grand Canyon for the last five years. Riese also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 13 years and has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Throughout his career, Riese has received numerous awards for his dedication and work ethic. Riese has been a member of the NPS Traffic Safety Coalition (TSC) and now sits as the chairperson for the group.