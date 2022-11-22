OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Nov. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Grand Canyon Leadership spotlight: South Rim Patrol Supervisor Paul Riese

Throughout his career, Paul Riese has received numerous awards for his dedication and work ethic. (Photo/NPS)

Throughout his career, Paul Riese has received numerous awards for his dedication and work ethic. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 22, 2022 11:32 a.m.

Paul Riese is the Sourth Rim Patrol Supervisor at Grand Canyon National Park. He has been employed with the National Park Service for over 10 years.

Riese has worked at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Kenai Fjords National Park and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. He has been at Grand Canyon for the last five years. Riese also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 13 years and has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Throughout his career, Riese has received numerous awards for his dedication and work ethic. Riese has been a member of the NPS Traffic Safety Coalition (TSC) and now sits as the chairperson for the group.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State