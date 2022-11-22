Community calendar: Week of Nov. 23

Holiday Celebration of the Arts at The Gallery in Williams

The Gallery in Williams will be featuring festive and original artwork and handmade crafts perfect for holiday gift-giving from November to Jaunuary. It is located on the corner of Route 66 and 2nd Street and open daily from 10am to 7pm.



Save Meant to Rescue enchilada sale begins

Save Meant to Rescue is selling enchiladas. On Nov. 18, SMTR will be at Old Trails True Value from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to take orders. All orders must be placed by Nov. 19. Proceeds go to rescue dogs. Call Robynn (928) 635-4726 to place an order over the phone. Orders can be picked up at the Rec Center Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Save Meant to Rescue craft fair Nov. 26

Local crafters, bakers and artists will be at the 19th annual holiday craft sale Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theatre. There will be 30 vendors and a photobooth for friends, families, and pets. Proceeds benefit the Save Meant to Rescue Animal Shelter.

Williams Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Nov. 26

The 2022 Christmas Committee and The City of Williams presents their annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Williams. Santa hats, hot chocolate and treats will be avaliable. The tree lighting will follow the parade.

Methodist Church Craft Sale Dec. 3

Williams Methodist church is hosting a Christmas Bazaar Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is currently seeking vendors. Email for the church is office@cumcw.org.

Ash Fork Historical Society Museum Open House Dec. 3

The Ash Fork Historical Society Museum will be hosting their annual open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 901 W. Old Rt 66. There will be Christmas gifts for sale and refreshments.

Williams Senior Center Holiday Community Dinner Dec. 14

The Williams Senior Center is hosting their annual holiday community dinner. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served at noon. The Dinner will be held at 850 W. Grant Ave. RSVP to Lea by Dec. 9th at (928) 679-7485 or by email at lecheverria@coconino.az.gov. There is a suggested donation of $4.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com