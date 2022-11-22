Around the Rim: Week of Nov. 23

Thanksgiving lunch at Grand Canyon Rec Center Nov. 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will be offering a free Thanksgiving lunch at 2 p.m. Nov. 24. There will also be football viewing available.

Please note that the Rec Center will close at 6 p.m. Nov. 24.

FIFA World Cup soccer viewing at the Rec Center Nov. 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will be showing the FIFA World Cup soccer game between Mexico and Argentina beginning at noon Nov. 26.

Tusayan community awareness meeting Nov. 29

The Town of Tusayan is hosting a community awareness meeting at Tusayan Town Hall Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon Rec Center hosts Fall Fest Nov. 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will be hosting a Fall Fest celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Rec Center atrium.

Activities include food eating contests, games, s’mores and more. The event is free and open to the community.

Tusayan health care clinic

The Tusayan Fire District is hosting a mobile health care event Dec. 6

First Annual Tusayan Holiday Lighting Festival Dec. 8

The Town of Tusayan will host its first annual lighting festival at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sports Complex. This event is free and open to the public and free hot cocoa and cookies will be available.

Tusayan Town Council Meeting Dec. 14

The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Town Hall. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via Zoom. Instructions are available on the town’s website.

Please note new council members will be sworn in at this month’s meeting.

Tusayan Library story time and crafts Dec. 16

The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time and crafts, at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16.

Please note that weekly services will resume in January.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

CASA seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

