ADOT announces Name-A-Snowplow contest winners
PHOENIX, Ariz. – The results of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest are in and Arizonans have chosen three pun-tastic names for ADOT snowplows.
After tabulating nearly 7,000 votes, the winning snowplow names are:
• “Alice Scooper”
• “Snowguaro”
• “Frost Responder”
These three winning names beat out 12 other finalists in ADOT’s first Name-A-Snowplow contest. The names will be affixed to the driver- and passenger-side doors of the truck cab so the snowplows can be identified by name.
“Alice Scooper” will be stationed at an ADOT maintenance yard in Flagstaff, “Snowguaro” will patrol highways near Superior, Ariz., and “Frost Responder’ will, uh, respond to winter weather from its soon-to-be-home in Page, Ariz.
In October, Arizonans submitted nearly 4,700 names in the first phase of ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest. For the winning names, “Alice Scooper” was submitted by 25 people, “Snowguaro” was submitted by six people and “Frost Responder” was submitted by two people.
ADOT has 200 snowplows and nearly 500 trained snowplow operators at highway maintenance yards across the state, ready to deploy when snow falls. Arizona’s high country can receive a tremendous amount of snowfall – Flagstaff, in fact, is one of the snowiest cities in the country. These snowplows and their skilled operators play major roles in clearing highways during and after winter storms, laying down de-icer prior to storms and are even put to work during the spring, summer and fall to push mud, boulders and debris off highways after rain storms.
Already in November, snow has fallen in Arizona’s high country. ADOT encourages motorists to make safe and smart decisions when inclement weather hits. For real-time highway conditions, including views from ADOT’s statewide network of highway cameras, visit az511.gov or download the AZ511 app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
- Early election results roll in; Campbell set to take Williams City Council seat
- City Council passes emergency vacation rental ordinance
- More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born
- Bringing the speed to Williams: Telcom West bringing fiber optics to community
- Obituary: Michael B. McCarthy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: