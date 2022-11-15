Williams 911: Nov. 1-8
The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers investigated a theft at a local gas station. A subject shoplifted bottles of alcohol without paying. No suspects identified.
• Officers responded to City Court for a subject with multiple warrants. The subject was transported to CCSO Jail where she was booked on the judges order.
• Officers responded to a fraud report of a subject selling fake jewelry in a parking lot. No case was charged due to civil nature of the sale.
• Officers escorted the WHS Volleyball and Football teams out of town for their respective State Championships games.
• Officers responded to suspicious noise call at a local residence. The caller was hiding in her bathroom due to hearing moaning outside her residence. Officers located several deer in the yard including a fawn stuck in fence. The fawn was released and residence secured.
• Officers investigated a report of sexual assault that occurred in a residential area after leaving a local bar. The victim was provided victim services and transported to Flagstaff Medical for completion of forensics. NACASA was assigned to assist with investigation and follow-up. The investigation is continuing.
• Officers responded to a restaurant for theft of services. An older couple walked out without paying. No suspect information was obtained.
• Officers responded to a Domestic Violence call at a local residence. A woman reported being locked in her car by her boyfriend. The case was determined to be a n argument between two subjects with mental health challenges. No case filed.
• Officers responded to the report of a private property accident at Loves. Information was exchanged and report taken.
• Officers responded to a report of a collision on Rodeo Road. A SUV struck multiple power poles causing extensive damage to vehicle and electrical system. The loss of electricity affected numerous homes and sections of the city. The driver was arrested for Aggravated DUI and Criminal Damage. He was released to Flagstaff Medical for his injuries. The case is forwarded to the county attorney.
• Officers assisted a woman in a wheelchair stranded near Kaibab Lake. The woman was transient needing assist due to cold weather. Victim Services assisted with transporting her to a safe destination.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop resulting in the cite of an unlicensed juvenile and his parent for knowingly allowing an unlicensed juvenile to drive the family car. Previous warnings went without compliance.
• Officers conducted traffic control due to a semi-truck losing it's trailer on Rt66.
• Officers responded to numerous issues due to high winds causing debris and alarms.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born
- City Council passes emergency vacation rental ordinance
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Early election results roll in; Campbell set to take Williams City Council seat
- Meet your Williams Unified School District Governing Board candidates
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: