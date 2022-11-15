WHS senior spotlight: Shione Alvarado

Shione is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since freshman year. She moved here from Seligman.

In high school, Shione participated in basketball and softball.

Shione’s favorite class in high school was English.

“I’m just good at it. I like writing,” she said.

Shione’s favorite teachers at Williams High School has been Mr. Echeverria, Mr. Brownlee and Mrs. Moreno.

“Echeverria and Brownlee have been helping me since freshmen year. They coached me during basketball and helped me with a lot of it. Mrs. Moreno is the kind of teacher that I’d want to be,” she said.

Shione’s best high school memory is the freshman and senior fieldtrip to the ropes course.

“We get to tell (the freshmen) what to do and what we expect from them. I just like talking to them to help them grow up,” she said.

In her down time, Shione likes playing the ukulele. She mostly likes to play soothing, peaceful songs.

Outside of school, Shione has worked at a gift shop and restaurant in Seligman.

After graduation, Shione plans on becoming a flight attendant. She likes that it will allow her to do lots of traveling.