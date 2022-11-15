WHS senior spotlight: Danny Siegfried
Danny is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since middle school.
In high school, Danny participated in football, basketball and baseball. He has also been involved in student council and National Honor Society
Danny’s favorite class in high school was world history.
Danny has had many favorite teachers and coaches at Williams High including Mr. Echeverria, Mr. Brownlee, Mr. Johnson and Miss. Schover
“I’ve known those guys forever. Eche coached me in little league. Mrs. Schober had from middle school up until last year. She was pretty cool,” he said.
Danny said his favorite high school memory is homecoming.
“Homecoming’s the best part of high school. Competing against your own classmates and the school. It’s a good way to show the freshmen what you want them to keep the school like,” he said.
In his down time, Danny loves spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing.
Outside of school, Danny runs a landscaping company with his friend, Drew Logan, called “DD Landscaping.”
After graduation, Danny plans to play college football or baseball for a small college. He is thinking of one day becoming a coach.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born
- City Council passes emergency vacation rental ordinance
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Early election results roll in; Campbell set to take Williams City Council seat
- Meet your Williams Unified School District Governing Board candidates
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: