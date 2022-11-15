WHS senior spotlight: Brittany Ramirez
Brittany is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since Kindergarten.
Brittany’s favorite class in high school was law enforcement.
“I like learning about crime scenes and all that,” she said.
During her time at Williams High School, her favorite teacher has been Mr. Brownlee.
“He understands his students and knows how to teach well,” she said.
Brittany said her favorite high school memory in high school is definitely homecoming every year.
“I like just having fun and being included,” she said.
In her down time, Brittany likes hanging out with friends.
Outside of school, Brittany works at the Canyonlands Restaurant at Bearizona.
After graduation, Brittany plans to go to University of Northern Arizona. She wants to major in biology and later become a radiologist.
