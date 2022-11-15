OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Nov. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

WHS senior spotlight: Brittany Ramirez

Brittany Ramirez is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Brittany Ramirez is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 1:10 p.m.

Brittany is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since Kindergarten.

In high school, Alice participated in cheer She has also been involved in law enforcement and culinary arts.

Brittany’s favorite class in high school was law enforcement.

“I like learning about crime scenes and all that,” she said.

During her time at Williams High School, her favorite teacher has been Mr. Brownlee.

“He understands his students and knows how to teach well,” she said.

Brittany said her favorite high school memory in high school is definitely homecoming every year.

“I like just having fun and being included,” she said.

In her down time, Brittany likes hanging out with friends.

Outside of school, Brittany works at the Canyonlands Restaurant at Bearizona.

After graduation, Brittany plans to go to University of Northern Arizona. She wants to major in biology and later become a radiologist.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State