OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Nov. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Vikings volleyball brings home regional awards; Connie Stevens selected as Coach of the Year

First row left to right: Rory Stevens, Lexi Sandoval, Shaelee Echeverria, Kai Mortensen Second row left to right: Riley McNelly, Kyleigh Amos, Brianna Boldosky, Connie Stevens (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

First row left to right: Rory Stevens, Lexi Sandoval, Shaelee Echeverria, Kai Mortensen Second row left to right: Riley McNelly, Kyleigh Amos, Brianna Boldosky, Connie Stevens (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 15, 2022 11:45 a.m.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has announced the 1A Canyon Region volleyball award winners.

Williams Head Coach Connie Stevens was selected as coach of the year, and several Williams Vikings players received recognition.

Shaelee Echeverria was named the regional player of the year. Rory Stevens was named offensive player of the year, and Brianna Baldosky received defensive player of the year.

Kai Mortensen, Riley McNelly and Lexi Sandoval were selected to the regional first team. Kyleigh Amos was named to the regional second team.

Ash Fork’s Gracie Staples, Olivia Johnson, Aura Mendez and Paola Acosta were also selected to the regional first team.

Crystal Nixon, Jamie Keele and Aspen Bond were selected to the second team.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State