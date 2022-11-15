Vikings volleyball brings home regional awards; Connie Stevens selected as Coach of the Year

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has announced the 1A Canyon Region volleyball award winners.

Williams Head Coach Connie Stevens was selected as coach of the year, and several Williams Vikings players received recognition.

Shaelee Echeverria was named the regional player of the year. Rory Stevens was named offensive player of the year, and Brianna Baldosky received defensive player of the year.

Kai Mortensen, Riley McNelly and Lexi Sandoval were selected to the regional first team. Kyleigh Amos was named to the regional second team.

Ash Fork’s Gracie Staples, Olivia Johnson, Aura Mendez and Paola Acosta were also selected to the regional first team.

Crystal Nixon, Jamie Keele and Aspen Bond were selected to the second team.