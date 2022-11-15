Registration open for Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop
ORACLE, Ariz. — The Arizona winter Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) will be held Jan. 20-22, 2023 at the Triangle Y Ranch Camp run by the YMCA of Southern Arizona. This venue is located near Oracle, Arizona on the north side of the Catalina Mountains. There are breathtaking views of the Galiuro as well as the Santa Catalina Mountains.
BOW is a program started by Christine Thomas, associate professor of resource management at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Pointe.
The first BOW clinic was conducted in Wisconsin in Sept. 1991. Arizona’s BOW is a non-profit program that offers hands-on outdoor workshops held in a safe, supportive atmosphere with patient and enthusiastic instructors - no experience necessary. BOW is for adult women of all fitness levels. The Arizona BOW is sponsored by the Arizona Wildlife Federation with support from the Arizona Game & Fish Department.
The workshop runs Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. There are four sessions during the weekend with six choices for each one. Classes range from outdoor photography to javelina hunting.
The Triangle Y has a giant climbing tower and zipline. There will also be classes on archery, Arizona edible plants, caving, axe-throwing and gold panning at the unique venue. Brand new classes for this workshop include gun dog training and knots and knives with a hands-on focus in each class.
Evenings will feature local speakers, wildlife bingo and campfires. Cost for the entire weekend is $425. Food, lodging and class materials are provided. For more information go to: https://azwildlife.org/bow/.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
- Snow on the way for Williams, Parks and Flagstaff
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born
- City Council passes emergency vacation rental ordinance
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Early election results roll in; Campbell set to take Williams City Council seat
- Meet your Williams Unified School District Governing Board candidates
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: