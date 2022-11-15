OFFERS
Registration open for Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop

Gold panning is one of the activities offered at the Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop in Oracle in January. (Submitted photo/AZGFD)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 15, 2022 2:24 p.m.

ORACLE, Ariz. — The Arizona winter Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) will be held Jan. 20-22, 2023 at the Triangle Y Ranch Camp run by the YMCA of Southern Arizona. This venue is located near Oracle, Arizona on the north side of the Catalina Mountains. There are breathtaking views of the Galiuro as well as the Santa Catalina Mountains.

BOW is a program started by Christine Thomas, associate professor of resource management at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Pointe.

The first BOW clinic was conducted in Wisconsin in Sept. 1991. Arizona’s BOW is a non-profit program that offers hands-on outdoor workshops held in a safe, supportive atmosphere with patient and enthusiastic instructors - no experience necessary. BOW is for adult women of all fitness levels. The Arizona BOW is sponsored by the Arizona Wildlife Federation with support from the Arizona Game & Fish Department.

The workshop runs Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. There are four sessions during the weekend with six choices for each one. Classes range from outdoor photography to javelina hunting.

The Triangle Y has a giant climbing tower and zipline. There will also be classes on archery, Arizona edible plants, caving, axe-throwing and gold panning at the unique venue. Brand new classes for this workshop include gun dog training and knots and knives with a hands-on focus in each class.

Evenings will feature local speakers, wildlife bingo and campfires. Cost for the entire weekend is $425. Food, lodging and class materials are provided. For more information go to: https://azwildlife.org/bow/.

