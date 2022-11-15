The Nutcracker returns to Flagstaff Dec. 2 and 3
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona – The Nutcracker, a beloved holiday ballet performed by the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra and the NAU Music and Dance Academy is back as per annual tradition! Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker is a two-act ballet that follows Clara’s dream adventures as she battles mischievous mice, charms the Sugar Plum Fairy, and dances with the prince. Whether this is your first time, or you’ve been going for years, The Nutcracker is a holiday classic not to be missed!
These festive performances will be on Dec.2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. The “Lollipop Matinee,” our perfect-for-kids shortened version, will be at 2 pm on December 3rd.
Tickets are available through the NAU Box Office by calling (928) 523-5661 or by visiting flagstaffsymphony.org/events. Sponsored by APS, North Country Healthcare, and the Flagstaff Symphony Guild.
